The West Wing on Prime Video: the infinite storytelling between power and politics

Although the first half of 2020 it will not be counted among the pages of the annals and history books as the happiest semester in the history of humanity, however there are many (sometimes curious) aftermaths left in everyone's lives by the surreal weeks that have just passed. Small revolutions also landed in the frivolous (but profitable) panorama of entertainment, given the massive global consecration of the TV series on demand, transmitted through streaming services.

This singular trend has allowed, in parallel, the rediscovery of great titles of the pre-digital serial, some of which are real milestones of the small screen. With the opening of the hottest month of the year, the blockbuster arrives on Amazon Prime Video "West Wing – all the President's men."

From great powers come great responsibilities

Each "on demand" product has its own label, as if to channel the taste of the average viewer before it can be distracted by another and then another production. And the finger quickly escapes on the key forward of the remote control, with the desire to reach yet another rectangle with the word "novelty". There are, however, some titles that can overcome these fences, until they become evergreens of the cathodic representation.

A striking example are the 154 episodes of "West Wing", political drama aired from 1999 to 2006, for 7 consecutive seasons, on the NBC. The plot is a classic, simple and solid: the title is inspired by the events that come to life in theWest wing of the White House, the walls near which the most important decisions of the planet are gathered, capable of changing the fate of humanity. Between intrigue and power, however, the plot focuses on the events of all the characters linked to the staff of the President Bartlet, the real icon of the show.

The show takes its cue from the events narrated in the 1995 film "The President, a love story", of which Aaron Sorkin, creator of West Wing, had written the screenplay. In Sorkin's initial intentions, the show should have featured the presidential staff communications manager, relegating the president to a very secondary role. The screentime reserved for Bartlet on the screen, however, increased episode after episode, making his figure prominent.

An avalanche of prizes

The value of a television production is not exclusively sanctioned by the prizes collected during the broadcast. However, they cannot be ignored well 24 Emmy Awards and 2 Golden Globes, as West Wing is the second most awarded show in the history of the small screen. Merit, above all, of the masterful interpretation of Martin Sheen, who had the great merit of shaping the features of President Josiah Bartlet as few would have been able to do.

Another great result of the production was that of capturing the most interesting ideas from the news and current events of the time so that they could be grafted between the folds of the events narrated. From 11 September, until the elections, the government crises and the most heated international clashes, the best known events that took place in those years found a television counterpart on the show, thus increasing public involvement.

Success continues

Even well beyond 2006, the show continued to garner acclaim and success. Just think of the continuous quotes that the stars and stripes politicians (both democratic and republican) have reserved for the serial (as would have happened later for House of Cards).

In short, the great charm exercised by the West Wing of the White House continues to fuel the interest of the general public. Will it do it again with the re-presentation on Amazon Prime Video?