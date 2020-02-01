The well-known streamer Tfue was robbed after a Fortnite tournament

Share it:

The well-known streamer and professional player TFEU, stage name of Turner Ellis Tenney, was robbed last night in Miami, after participating in the Fortnite Streamer Bowl.

After the competition, which ended in second position with an MVP title, Tfue went to the boxing match between Jake Paul and AnEsonGib, and finally to a strip club. Around 5 in the morning he was approached by a thief, who he stole an Audemars Piguet watch worth about $ 20,000. Tfue was not injured and is now doing well, but has expressed all his anger at what happened on his social networks. At the bottom of the news you will find his tweets and also the Instagram story with which he let his followers know about the unpleasant event.

The value of the watch shouldn't surprise you, streamers and professional players famous with Tfue manage to earn large sums of money. In 2019 alone, for example, Ninja made a whopping 17 million dollars, and even refused a lavish offer to stay on Twitch. It seems that his exclusive contract with Mixer will earn him between 20 and 30 million dollars.

Speaking of Fortnite: this week he received a new patch that introduced some new features in Save the World and fixed some bugs in the Battle Royale, such as the sound absent on PC and the disappearance of the cable cars. The start date for Season 2 of Fortnite Chapter 2 is instead set for February 20.