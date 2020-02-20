The well-known insider Sabi deactivates his Twitter account: no leaks on Nintendo in the future

Share it:

During the course of the E3 2019 conferences, a significant amount of announcements scheduled for the Los Angeles fair had been correctly anticipated by the insider Sabi.

The latter had thus gained increasing attention from part of the gaming community, looking for clues and advances on the news arriving on the market. Following the numerous leak released during last year's Electronic Entertainement Expo, Nintendo had warned Sabi of spreading information related to the plans of the Kyoto House. The Direct sent on the occasion ofE3 2019 it had taken place without details being leaked in advance, including the surprise announcement by The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2.

Now, it appears that there have been new inconveniences for the insider. At the time of writing, in fact, Sabi's Twitter account is unreachable. As reported by Dualshockers, details of this circumstance seem to have leaked into the net through some users subscribed to his Discord segver. As you can see at the bottom, the latter report that the account will remain deactivated for a period of about two weeks. The moment he becomes active again, will no longer host leak, or presumed such, related to the universe Nintendo.

Pending any further details, we report that recently Sabi he had published a few chirps dedicated to Batman's rumored new videogame reboot.