The Weeknd says in his new song that he would like to have children with Bella Hadid

Abel Tesfaye wants to return with Bella Hadid to judge by what he says in his last song, 'After Hours'.

After a season focused on his other professional facets, The weeknd He announced his return to music last November. Although his new album will not be released until next March 20, we have already been able to hear some of your new songs. Without going any further, a few hours ago it was released 'After Hours' and we have been totally amazed by the lyrics. Surely you already saw it coming, right? Yes, talk about Bella Hadid. Let's see, in reality, this is not new because he already did it in another of his songs, 'Heartless'. But this is not, by far, like the others. That because? Well, because in her she confesses – hold on to the chair – who wants to have children with her. We know, you just went into shock, but calm because we had exactly the same reaction.

Let's see, let's see. We are a bit lost with this whole thing. But these had not left him – for the umpteenth time – this summer? We gave this soap opera already finished, but it will be no. It turns out that now, Abel is sorry to have left him and wants to return with her. And not only that, eye, you want Bella to be the mother of her children, judging by this verse of the song.

"This time I will not leave you / I want to share babies / We will not need protection"

The other messages of The Weeknd to Bella Hadid in her new song, 'After Hours'

Yes, this is LITERALLY what it says in 'After Hours'. How will Bella have taken it? We would pay anything to see the face that was left to hear such a statement, the truth. Have they talked after this? It would be normal, of course, especially after hearing other verses like "I would do everything to have you close", "Where are you now when I need you most? "Or" I didn't want to wake up if you weren't by my side. "

If you have been wanting to hear it for yourself (normal), here we leave you the song. He still has no video, here the important thing is what he says …