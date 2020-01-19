The Weekly Shonen Jump initiative reports the stories of the authors of Naruto and Haikyu !!

Share it:

The current stock of Weekly Shonen Jump magazine stands out primarily for ONE PIECE, My Hero Academia and Black Clover. The trio is not the only one to carry on the shack, as there are many popular names alongside some rather new ones on the scene. Weekly Shonen Jump has decided with the latter to start an initiative.

While three new manga are arriving on the printed Weekly Shonen Jump, the editorial staff of the Japanese magazine have decided to dedicate a site to the self-contained chapters written by the mangaka currently present with a publication. The official website of Shueisha magazine has announced that the following oneshots will be available shortly:

Genjui Toteku by Hitsuji Gondaira, currently author of Mission: Yozakura Family;

Kenpa Trick by Atsushi Nakamura, currently author of Agravity Boys;

The criticized Zippo! by Yusaku Shibata, currently working on Zipman !!;

Senchi wa Tsuzuku yo doko Made Mo by Tsurun Hatomune, mangaka by Mitama Security;

The original Haikyu oneshot !! by Haruichi Furudate ;

; Bench, self-contained chapter by Masashi Kishimoto;

Yusha Party Genru by Shuichi Aso, popular for The Disastrous Life of Saiki Kusuo;

Rokkotsu-san, first work of Koyoharu Gotouge, famous for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba ;

; A special chapter for Osamu Akimoto's iconic Kochikame.

Except Akimoto and Aso, all the chapters that will be published belong to a mangaka currently working on Weekly Shonen Jump with a manga. The initiative will serve to show the origins of these now popular authors, but a new generation may also be just around the corner and ready to see their manga serialized in the most famous magazine in Japan.