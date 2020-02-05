'The way back', trailer of the new Ben Affleck movie

Share it:

After 'Birds of prey' or 'Question of justice', Warner Bros. already has the new project with which he intends to conquer us. Is about 'The way back', sports drama starring Ben Affleck and directed by Gavin O'Connor ('The Accountant') whose First trailer just saw the light.





On the tape, Affleck brings life to Jack Cunningham, a man who was a basketball star in his high school time. This was a phenomenon and he had a full university scholarship, but suddenly, for unknown reasons, he moved away from the game, losing his future. Now, years later, Jack is spiraling, caused by an indescribable loss and drowned in an alcoholism that cost him his marriage and any hope of a better life. When asked to train a young basketball team, who has fallen out of favor since his glory days, he reluctantly accepts, surprising no one but himself. As the children begin to unite as a team and win, Jack may have finally found a reason to face those demons that have derailed him. But will it be enough to fill the void, heal the deep wounds of his past and put him on the path of redemption?

Together with Affleck, they star in the film Al Madrigal ('Night school'), Michaela Watkins ('Casual'), Janina Gavankar ('True Blood') and Glynn Turman ('Bumblebee'). 'The way back' will hit theaters in the United States on March 6, 2020.