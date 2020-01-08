The wax figure of Nicki Minaj has confused his fans

Share it:

We recognize it: there is nothing more we like in this world than an erratic one waxwork. After delighting in the works of Ariana Grande, Daenerys Targaryen or Lady Gaga — the latter is undoubtedly the worst — now the famous figure of Nicki Minaj that went viral back in 2015 is news again. And the replica has moved from Las Vegas to the museum Madame Tussauds of Berlin, city in which it has not been received with great pleasure. According to fans, this recreation seems rather little to his favorite artist, who already gave his approval on the Internet, although he did not go to open it in person. For something it would be.

Inspired by the ‘Anaconda’ video clip, the play attempts to trace the rapper dressed in a black ‘short’ and a striking ‘top’ formed by chains, although what attracts the most attention is the pose of the figure. Five years ago, when it was created, we already managed to read news in which it was said that attendees did not respect the figure and dared to pose lasciviously with Minaj, something that is expected to be solved in Germany with a simple sign where he says “ Do not touch".

If we focus on the face we have doubts about the resemblance between the figure and the interpreter, since it reminds us a lot of Kourtney Kardashian.

Tristar MediaGetty Images

Some of the comments that fueled the debate on the web were “Who the fuck * is this person? Because Nicki Minaj is not "or" who was the model for this? Because I doubt it was the rapper. ” Be that as it may, this strategic movement on the part of the museum has once again viralized one of the ‘celebrities’ that, whether in wax or in flesh or bone, more controversial protagonists. We leave you with the original video in which they were inspired to compare yourself.