The Watcher, that's why Keanu Reeves was forced to participate in the film

Tonight on Paramount Network airs The Watcher, a 1997 crime thriller directed by Joe Charbanic in his first and last experience as a director. The film is remembered as one of the worst performances by Keanu Reeves, who was forced to participate in it despite his willingness to abandon the project.

His first approach with The Watcher dates back to several years before its theatrical release, when the actor verbally agreed to play in the film in a supporting role. Unbeknownst to him, however, his character was rewritten to make him one of the protagonists, and in the meantime his former secretary forged the signature on the contract which bound him to the film.

Warned by his lawyers about the long and costly legal battle he would have to wage to abandon the project, Reeves decided to take part in the shoot by tightening a agreement with with Universal which would have excluded him from promoting the film. In return, the actor promised not to reveal the background on the incident before a year after the release of The Watcher in American theaters.

In addition to poor reception from critics and audiences, the film earned Reeves a Razzie Award nomination that year for Worst Supporting Actor (the award then went to Barry Pepper for Battle for the Earth).

Here you can find our review of The Watcher. For other news, we remind you that Reeves is currently busy filming Matrix 4.