The Warriors announce that the game against the Nets will be played behind closed doors for the Coronavirus

The Golden state warriors have officially communicated that this Thursday's NBA game against the Brooklyn Nets will be disputed door closed by Coronavirus. It will be, unless another team announces this decision, the first game of the american league basketball that is played without an audience for this matter.

All events at Chase Center through March 21 will be canceled or postponed at this time. We 'll continue to monitor this evolving situation closely to determine best steps. We appreciate the understanding and patience of our fans, guests and partners.https: //t.co/siFLC4Unjq – Golden State Warriors (@warriors) March 11, 2020

It should be remembered that last Monday ESPN announced that this Wednesday there would be a video conference between the NBA and the 30 franchises which would establish some recommendations and measures to prevent Coronavirus.

In addition, the Warriors have also announced that the rest of the events that take place in their stadium, the Chase Center, will be behind closed doors or will not be disputed.