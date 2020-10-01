The War of Greedy Witches: announced the new manga by the author of Kakegurui

The Kakegurui anime has given new life to a series that is enjoying considerable success at home. The original work written by Homura Kuwamoto and drawn by Toru Naomura is about to be enriched with a new and particular manga edited again by the screenwriter but with the support of a new artist. It arrives The war of Greedy Witches!

What could possibly happen when the greatest heroines in history find themselves on the same battlefield? Kuwamoto sensei he tried to imagine it in his new work in collaboration with the artist Makoto Shiozuka, named for the occasion Majo Taisen (The war of Greedy Witches). The series will focus on 32 female characters, from Joan of Arc to Cleopatra, without forgetting Marie Antoinette and many others.

The big difference is that these heroines are “greedy witches” whose aim is to kill each other. An all-female battle royale expected to debut on October 24 in the pages of the magazine Comic Zanon. In any case, you can discover a taste of this new series through the previews at the top of the page.

Finally, we take this opportunity to remind you that the review of the first season of Kakegurui is available among our pages. And you, instead, what do you expect from this new project? Let us know with a comment below.