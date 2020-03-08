The war against humanity continues in the third season of Castelvania

Share it:

In the third season of Castlevania produced by the Netflix streaming platform, the main characters have continually moved from one region to another in the world and new, interesting details have emerged concerning the Diabolic Forgiator Isaac, one of the most relevant antagonists of the work.

Last season Isaac turned out to be a devoted follower of Dracula, given his collaboration with the Vampire King in creating demonic armies, which would allow him to exterminate the human race.

Unfortunately for such a loyal servant, before the final fight with Trevor, Sypha and AlucardVlad, in an attempt to save Isaac's life, turned him away. The third season therefore presented us with the new, and darker, path taken by the Diabolic Forger.

Finding himself traveling between numerous territories, with theaim to expand his armyIsaac runs into numerous people, some of whom manage to get him to consider saving humans, while others fuel his desire to destroy all humanity. In a sequence of action-packed scenes we see Isaac defeat the soldiers of a small village, later turning them into fighters for his army.

If on the one hand Isaac shows hatred towards men, on the other he manages, at times, to contain it, and this peculiarity of character is explained by a demon with whom the same Forgiatore converses in a very important scene, since they are revealed details about his past when he was still human.

Now that he has become a demonic being, he does not have to worry about his sins in the least, he has become, in a sense, free. So Isaac supposedly believes that killing men is a way to set them free.

By continuing to destroy cities and villages, and adding military power to his army, Isaac finds himself in a new position of power, who could certainly clash with the Vampire Hunters and Carmilla's thriving army. We remind you that you can find here our impressions about the third season of Castlevania and also an interview with Warren Ellis on the genesis of the series.