The Wanders Lover presents her love, an actor much older than her

The wanderlovers surprised her followers after she presented her platonic love, her crush, her love, as she described it. This is Andrés García, the popular 70s gallant who made all the women and celebrities of that time crazy.

"My platonic love, my crush, my love … I love you Andres García," he posted on his Instagram account accompanied by an image where the conductor and actor Andrés García appeared a few years ago.

Quickly the comments and reactions were not expected from his followers, who some agreed with La Wanders, that although he is currently 78 years old, the essence of his gallantry still retains it.

Messages like "Who does not like that man" and "Papasote", could be seen in the comments, publication that so far has more than 3 thousand likes and counting.

Some even compared Andrés García with Radamés, whose users said the first actor was better than his current partner.

Currently Radamés and Carmen Yered Licona, better known as La Wanderlovers, have a sentimental relationship despite having a not very good track record, since we remember that they have separated many times and one of them was due to the fact that the driver was physically attacked by the Also comedian.