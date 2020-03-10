Share it:

From time to time you have to get away from the United States and immerse yourself in other territories with different sensibilities and approaches when creating a comic to really appreciate the possibilities of ninth art. On this occasion, ECC Ediciones has brought us to Spain "The wandering god", by Italian screenwriter Fabrizio Dori, published in France, where he was nominated for various awards. This 152-page comic introduces us to Eustis, a mysterious tramp with special abilities who once belonged to the court of the Greek god Dionysus. However, Eustis lost his abilities centuries ago and roams a world that no longer believes in the gods since then, but his destiny changes when he meets Hecate, who entrusts him with a very special mission.

The script of this comic marks all the boxes of the typical adventure story in which a diverse group of characters must embark on a dangerous odyssey, so in that sense there is nothing relevant to highlight unless Dori is able to provide an endearing and even emotional personality to the various protagonists and even the secondary characters. This means that when one of them fulfills its function, the reader is sincerely moved.

However, what makes this comic special and a fundamental purchase for anyone who appreciates the sequential narrative is that we are facing what we could call pictorial poem, a tribute to the plastic arts as a whole that is reflected thanks to an unquestionable mastery in drawing. Dori alternates between styles from one vignette to another, fusing the plot and the drawing as we have rarely been able to witness and serving as a vehicle to fill the images of references and artistic styles that will be a delight to relent for the most versed in painting or sculpture .

The trip proposed by Dori nIt takes you from the purely two-dimensional and rudimentary style of ancient Greece to the most colorful and overloaded aspect of today's pop. Along the way we also visit various currents such as expressionism and cubism in a purely warlike and frightening fragment that serves as an obvious criticism of war and its horrors (delicious sarcasm that one of the characters that falls through history has to go to therapy), in addition a wonderful tribute to the painter Vincent Van Gogh is incorporated that ends up having a capital and painfully beautiful importance in the plot and in the becoming of one of the characters.

The author starts the story in the real world, a world dominated by the grays of the tall buildings but under which lies an underworld full of wonderful and colorful beings like Eustis himself. In order to transfer this fantasy world to the reader's mind, the use of color is also of paramount importance, which becomes one more protagonist, as expected, taking into account the aforementioned. The game of dark and white, reddish or bluish colors, the grizzlies of the real world … everything is meticulously studiedor to take the reader and take him on the journey he wants us to experience. In conclusion: a completely immersive visual experience.

The edition that ECC Ediciones has brought us respects the original size, larger than the typical American page, and brings with it a careful layout that merges properly with the pages. The price of € 25 for 152 pages could be somewhat high, but if you are used to ECC it is not something that surprises us and, at least in this case, it is a price that is well worth it.

"The wandering god" It is a masterpiece of the ninth art courtesy of Fabrizio Dori. A comic that uses an archetypal plot to pay tribute to visual art through a trip that reviews the main trends to this day. An absolute display of visual mastery and control of the narrative that must be witnessed.

