The WandaVision cast celebrates the end of filming

The team responsible for filming WandaVision this weekend he organized a party in which they celebrated having finished filming the Marvel TV Studios series for Disney +.

Members of the team have been sharing on the event's social networks, confirming that filming has ended or is a few days away from doing so, which leaves an almost complete year for the assembly work and so on, as WandaVision is scheduled to premiere this same year.

In this series Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) will once again be the adorable couple we met at UCM while living a dream life in a sitcom in the style of the 50s.

Of course, not everything will be the paradise that seems from the outside and hopefully we will have some surprises, enough drama and some revelations that end up having an important role in the upcoming movies of the Marvel universe.

The leading duo has been interviewed several times and both say that we are not prepared for how hilarious and crazy this series will be, which seems to be desasaplanded to be very different from everything we have seen on the big screen to date by the hand of Marvel

