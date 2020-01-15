The walls of Attack on the Titans are located in the real world

Share it:

Maria, Rose and Sina are the three giant walls that protect the last humans on Earth in Attack the titans (Shingeki no Kyojin or Attack on Titan depending on the region) and thanks to recent information given in the manga it seems to have been located in which place Hajime Isayama, creator of this groundbreaking license was inspired, to locate his last refuge.

There is important manga information below.

After revealing that this region is actually an island, its location was shown on a military map in chapter 98 of the manga, according to our colleagues from IGN Latin America.

In the following image you can see the territories of the kingdoms of Marley and Eldia (where the protagonists of this story reside). The comparison shows Africa and the island of Madagascar, being this whole area where it is believed that the creator of this universe has been inspired to place his fictional world.

The recreation would be such that even on the island of Manganime there are three rivers that correspond to the Onilahy-Imaloto, Mangoky-Mananantanana, and Tsiribihina-Mahajilo rivers that actually exist in Madagascar.

With these data, theories about the distance that separates the enemies of the nation from the protagonists of the heroes have been developed. At least 600 kilometers away would be between the two states.

The series Attack on the Titans caused a sensation in its premiere both in manga and on television and in part it was thanks to the multiple mysteries and questions that were emerging in a totally new universe where everything is now a little clearer and many details are known that seemed mystical in the early stages of the narrative.

In our country it has been possible to watch the animation series thanks to various agreements with entities such as Selecta Vision, Mtmad de Mediaset and Netflix Spain. The sleeves can be read thanks to the Editorial Standard license.