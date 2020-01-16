 The Walking Dead: World Beyond will premiere on April 12 at AMC

Share it:

The fourth series of the television universe The Walking Dead that the AMC chain is building already has a release date. As we read in Deadline, the series “The Walking Dead: World Beyond” the small screen will be released on April 12th in United States.

The series, focused on the first generation of young people who have been raised in the apocalyptic universe (located in Nebraska 10 years after the apocalypse, thus jumping into the future with respect to the story told in the main series) has as protagonists Julia Ormond, Aliyah Royale, Alexa Mansour, Annet Mahendru, Nicolas Cantu, Hal Cumpston, and Nico Tortorella. In the series we will see how some young people will become heroes and others in villains.

The first season of “The Walking Dead: World Beyond” It will consist of ten episodes.

