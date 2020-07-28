The Walking Dead: World Beyond will be connected narratively to the other shows: here's how

Share it:

During the Comic-Con at Home panel dedicated to The Walking Dead Universe, showrunner Scott Gimple has revealed how the new The Walking Dead: World Beyond will continue many of the mysteries of the franchise's entire narrative fabric, talking about the important role from the Civil Republic of the Midwest.

For those unfamiliar with the group, the Civil Republic of the Midwest, in English abbreviated as CRM, is that militarized colony of survivors who rescued a wounded and dying Rick in the middle of the ninth season with a helicopter, still shrouded in mystery and which according to Gimple will have a key role in World Beyond.

Many of the discovery made on CRM occurred in the last season aired by Fear the Walking Dead, and we mostly know that it is a mysterious force with a protected and deeply reserved community, but Gimple added about the deepening on CRM in World Beyond:

"Regardless of the rest, in the new show we will enter a little in the ranks of this community … We will take a much deeper look and a series of very important details will also arrive for lovers of The Walking Dead. They will be a constant presence in this story and will explain many of the mysteries introduced in the other series, also leading to new questions ".

The Walking Dead: World Beyond it will be broadcast on AMC starting from 4 October 2020. In England it will be distributed on Amazon Prime Video.