The Walking Dead: World Beyond spinoff premieres trailer

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

There is still a little wait until April 13, which will be when it opens The Walking Dead: World Beyond In our country. Specifically, it will do so at AMC Spain at 10:10 p.m.

<img alt = "THE WALKING DEAD: WORLD BEYOND (AMC, April TBA) The Walking Dead's second spinoff is set ten years after the apocalypse and tracks a group of teenagers, who've only ever known a safe life behind the gates of a giant walled community, as they travel out into the zombie-filled wasteland in search of a missing scientist (who's part of the mysterious group that took Rick Grimes on The Walking Dead). "class =" image shot "data-src =" https://assets-prd.asaplandimgs.com/2020/01/08/the-walking-dead-world-beyond-cast-1199151-1280×0-1578452533899.jpg " src = "data: image / svg + xml,% 3Csvg xmlns = 'http: //www.w3.org/2000/svg' viewBox = '0 0 16 9'% 3E% 3C / svg% 3E" />

In what we hope we can take a good look at the new trailer of this series that will follow the misadventures of another group of survivors on the agonizing planet infected by the walkers that Robert Kirkman created.

In the trailer are Hope (Alexa Mansour), Iris (Aliyah Royale), Elton (Nicolas Cantu) and Silas (Hal Cumpston) a group of young people embarking on a dangerous journey to rescue the girls' father, Leo Bennett (Joe Holt) .

The main attraction of this new story is precisely how young the new survivors are. In the past we could read how actress Julia Ormond counted "What I love about World Beyond is that it starts with a group of young people and people who really were very young when it all started. For them it's a bit 'OK, boomers. You have messed it up. Now it's our turn to save the world ', that's the tone of the series".

In the official synopsis published at the time this argument was presented precisely:

The Walking Dead: World Beyond expands the universe of ‘The Walking Dead’, delving into a new history and mythology that follows in the footsteps of the first generation born in the surviving civilization of the post-apocalyptic world. In the series, two sisters will abandon, together with two friends, the safety and comfort of their homes, in order to undertake an important search in which they will face enormous dangers, known and unknown, alive and dead.

This is just one of the many projects related to a franchise that has no intention of going anywhere despite the declining interest that has seen the main series that started it all separating from the Kirkman comics.