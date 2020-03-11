The Walking Dead: World Beyond premieres images, poster and promo

Share it:

On April 20 AMC Spain will premiere The Walking Dead: World Beyond, the second spinoff of his star series, where Fear the Walking Dead also came from. Today the chain shares several promotional materials such as this new teaser.

The series also opens a new, quite colorful poster and a few images that will help you get acquainted with the characters, alive or dead. Then you also have the official synopsis.

The poster reveals that the premiere will take place at 10:10 p.m. on April 20 at AMC Spain and also that the series will open with two consecutive episodes.

Walking The Walking Dead: World Beyond ’expands the universe of‘ The Walking Dead ’, delving into a new history and mythology that follows in the footsteps of the first generation born in the surviving civilization of the post-apocalyptic world. Produced by AMC Studios, the adventure will be told throughout 2 seasons, with 10 episodes by delivery. In the series, two sisters will abandon, together with two friends, the safety and comfort of their homes, in order to undertake an important search in which they will face enormous dangers, known and unknown, alive and dead. While they are persecuted by both those who want to protect them and those who want to harm them, a history of maturity and transformation will unfold in a hostile territory, which will put in check everything that the protagonists know about their own world and about themselves. Some will become heroes. Others, in villains. But everyone will find the truth they crave.

Behind the series are Scott M. Gimple and showrunner Matt Negrete with a cast composed of Aliyah Royale, Alexa Mansour, Annet Mahendru, Nicolas Cantu, Hal Cumpston, Nico Tortorella and Julia Ormond.