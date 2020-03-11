‘The Walking Dead: World Beyond’: Official Poster and Trailer

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The next Monday, April 20 will come to AMC ‘The Walking Dead: World Beyond’, spin off of the popular zombie series that will follow in the footsteps of the first generation born in the surviving civilization of the post-apocalyptic world creating a new history and mythology. The fiction, which will have two seasons of ten chapters each, starts with the story of two sisters who, along with two friends, leave the security and comfort of their homes to face enormous dangers, known and unknown, alive and dead.

Meanwhile, they will be persecuted by both those who want to protect them and those who want to harm them. A story of maturity and transformation that takes place in a hostile territory and will put in check everything that the protagonists know about their own world and about themselves. Some will end up becoming heroes and others in villains, but all will find the truth they crave.

Created by Scott M. Gimple and shorwrunner Matt Negrete, the series stars Aliyah Royale, Alexa Mansour, Annet Mahendru, Nicolas Cantu, Hal Cumpston, Nico Tortorella and Julia Ormond. In production, along with Gimple and Negrete, Robert Kidman, Gale Anne Hurd, David Alpert and Brian Bockrath.