The Walking Dead: World Beyond, Matt Negrete on the post-credit scene: “It will be delirium”

A post credit scene from World Beyond, which appeared in the fourth episode of the spi-off, may have anticipated something interesting for the future of The Walking Dead.

The short sequence showed us the existence of some experiments conducted on zombies, defined as type A or B subjects (as did Jadis in the main series). The mystery still remains as to the meaning of all this, but showrunner Matt Negrete was able to describe what awaits us in an interview for Entertainment Weekly:

“What you see in the tail of the episode is a look at a new setting. We don’t know where we are but there is a new character, this woman who seems to be doing something very interesting with the gaps, something very scientific. We also see a photo of some people, including the scientists and the girls’ father, and they look very close. We also see that the emptiness you are studying is still alive in that photo. “

The reference is to experiments on the undead (or voids, as they are called here), which apparently have something to do with the Civic Republic that kidnapped Rick Grimes. The showrunner concluded by saying that all this opens the door to many questions and we will find out only with the new episodes the delirium behind it.

All that remains is to wait until October 30 for the fifth episode. We also remind you that there may be a crossover between The Walking Dead and the spinoff.