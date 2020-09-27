The Walking Dead: World Beyond, creator assures: “The ending will be spectacular”

Matt Negrete, co-creator and showrunner of The Walking Dead: World Beyond, promises that the spin-off, which will end after just two seasons of 10 episodes, will end in spectacular fashion.

Comparing World Beyond with the coming-of-age tale Stand By Me, in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Negrete talked about how it came about an extraordinary bond with the characters:

“We are currently working on episode 7 of season 2 with the writers and we all fell in love with these characters. We could write endless stories about these guys but, at the same time, it’s nice to be able to approach a series from start to finish, working on a well-defined project, knowing what our end will be and working towards that end “.

The showrunner then added: “It’s not like, ‘Oh, we’ll see what happens in Season 6’ or whatever. We’ll go on for two seasons. It’s going to be 20 episodes in total. It’s challenging because there’s a lot of work to do to fit in those 20 episodes. But, at the same time, it’s great to go through this experience knowing what you’re working on. “

The ending of The Walking Dead: World Beyond, which initially had to have a totally different name, has therefore already been defined and Negrette ensures that it will not disappoint the spectators at all: “The series is all about growth path of these kids who live in such a particular world. So keeping track of this emotional journey was pretty easy. We are still working on some details, but we have a clear direction. It’s all going to end great, I can’t really say anything, but it will be spectacular“.



