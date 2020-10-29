The Walking Dead World Beyond, Andrew Lincoln appears in the cast! Rick’s sensational return?

While fans are still arguing about The Walking Dead: World Beyond post-credits scene as seen after the fourth episode, the show’s casting present on IMDB it reveals the presence of a particular character.

The story of World Beyond is set several years after the events of the main series, showing us the life of a group of survivors who are part of the Civic Republic, a military group that was responsible for the kidnapping of Rick Grimes. Fans have therefore noticed that the IMDB page of episode 10, of which we do not yet know the title, shows in addition to the names of the regular cast of the show also the presence of Andrew Lincoln, an actor famous for giving life to the protagonist of Robert Kirkman’s comics.

If so, we will find out more about the story of Rick, who passed away during the ninth season of the series produced by AMC. This is not official news, in particular the cast names may not be definitive or incorrect, and could also be denied by the executives of the television network in the next few hours, but we have decided to report it anyway because we are sure that the numerous fans of the series will be thrilled at the possibility of review the former Atlanta sheriff.

Finally we point out this interview with Scott Gimple of The Walking Dead: World Beyond, in which he talks about possible crossovers with other series.