The Walking Dead, will there be a rematch between Daryl and Beta? Norman Reedus replies

In the ninth season of The Walking Dead we witnessed a fight between Daryl (Norman Reedus) and the Whisperer Beta (Ryan Hurst), at the end of which the latter fell into the horn of an elevator, allowing the survivors to escape. A clash like that could repeat in the finale of season 10, aired on October 4.

In episode A Certain DoomIn fact, Beta will march his army of Walkers towards the abandoned hospital tower where Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) took refuge with the survivors. Will Daryl face it again?

The question was asked a Norman Reedus during the recent Comic-Con @ Home. "I don't know, he's a big guy" he replied. "I think he would prefer center it with an arrow in the c ** or from a tree, very far. "

The actor then went on to explain his point of view: "I speak for myself personally, Norman. I know there is that kind of dynamic between them 'come and get me', but I took many painkillers the day after that first fight. He's a big guy, and his stuntman is also very big, then everything hurt. "

It could be therefore Finnegan fight in place of Daryl with Beta, as the two made a temporary alliance early in the season to defeat the whisperers. After all the same Jeffrey Dean Morgan he said some time ago that Beta would be "fixed" by the end of the season. "I know there must be something with Beta, because it's still free and it's messing up. So, until this thing will not be fixed, it's really difficult to go on. "

