The Walking Dead, will Rick return to the finale? Norman Reedus: ‘I’m harassing Andrew Lincoln’

I’m a fan of The Walking Dead they are now used to considering goodbyes, even the most painful ones, as something normal or in any case inevitable. Equally inevitable, however, is that some of these do more harm than others: that of Rick Grimes, for example.

Of course, in the case of the character of Andrew Lincoln one is at least certain that it is a goodbye: the long wait for the film, the weight of the character and the uncertainty about the possibility of seeing him again on the small screen, however, mean that the reversibility of the thing is not enough to lighten the mind of the fans.

To find themselves in this situation, however, are also the protagonists of the show themselves, including for example Norman Reedus: “You know, I was harassing Andrew on the phone the other day. I was like, ‘You’re coming back for this last season, right?’ And he: ‘Uh …’ you know, he won’t say anything. He doesn’t want to compromise himself. But it’s typical of Andrew Lincoln to try to get smart with me. Anyway I don’t know, I have no idea. I literally don’t know anything. I would love to know something“explained the actor.

Reedus, however, knows he is not particularly reliable due to his tendency to spoilers: “My mouth is too wide, so probably they wouldn’t tell me anything“By the way: a big preview on The Walking Dead 11 has already been given to us by Lauren Cohan; Angela Kang, however, has revealed that Maggie will clash with Negan in the final season of The Walking Dead.