The Walking Dead, what would happen if Daryl knew the secret of Minchonne?

During the virtual Comic-Con, Norman Reedus revealed what could have happened if Daryl had learned the truth about why Michonne left The Walking Dead. This is a secret hitherto shared only with his daughter Judith.

While he was away to retrieve the weapons he believed could end the War with the Whisperers, Michonne found that Rick Grimes survived the explosion of the bridge. Judith omitted this information when she told Daryl that Michonne was away to help the people she met, later confessing to keeping secrets because: "Maybe you would go too."

Probably Daryl, despite knowing the reality of the facts, would not have gone away, in the words of Norman Reedus: "He feels you have to take care of the children, he has to take care of the rest of the group. I don't think he would have followed Michonne at that moment … I think [the group] needs his help. So no, not at that moment. And Michonne can take care of herself".



Although seven years have passed without a body, Daryl "want confirmation" that Rick is dead, Reedus said during a 2019 episode of Talking Dead. "He doesn't give up. And until he finds a body, he'll keep looking."



Daryl of The Walking Dead is now the tutor RJ and Judith Grimes, leaving would mean abandoning them too. We will learn more about their fate in the six recently announced extra episodes of The Walking Dead.