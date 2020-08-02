The Walking Dead, what will RJ and Judith's fate be? Let's find out together

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Many wonder what the fate of RJ (Antony Azor) and older sister Judith Grimes (Cailey Fleming) will be now that mom Michonne (Danai Gurira) has left The Walking Dead.

The little Grimes are certainly not orphans, we know that Rick is not dead in the outbreak of the bridge and Minchonne started to search for the purpose of rebuilding the old family now that the Apocalypse seems to be behind it. The woman before the long journey to find out where theBrave man, he entrusted the care of his children to his uncle Daryl (Norman Reedus) but, Walking Dead executive producer Scott Gimple spoke on the matter said:

"In my opinion, nobody really cares about RJ and Judith. Judith is taking care of herself, and also of her brother RJ. It has a difficult past and has already faced many things. She can do very well on her own. In fact, I'm not so worried about RJ and Judith and not even who will take care of them. "

It is obvious to think that the girl was particularly shocked from the loss of her natural mother, Rick and that now Minchonne's departure was a serious blow to digest but, according to Gimple, she knows how to take care of herself and her younger brother who has not even been able to know her father.

To find out more about what will happen to RJ and Judith we just have to wait for the next episodes of the series based on the comics of Robert Kirkman. We also remind you that The Walking Dead 10 will have six extra episodes, while we will have to wait a long time for season 11.