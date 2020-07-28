The Walking Dead, what will happen in the future between Eugene and Stephanie? Josh McDermitt replies

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

After months of uncertainty we finally found out the season 10 finale date The Walking Dead, and we know that Eugene has an important appointment with fate. In the episode entitled Morning Star, the character played by Josh McDermitt received the coordinates for a meeting in Charleston from Stephanie (Margot Bingham).

Eugene will therefore leave for the Virginia together with Ezekiel (Khary Payton), Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura) and Princess (Paola Lázaro).

Speaking at the virtual panel dedicated to The Walking Dead during the Comic-Con @ Home, Josh McDermitt he tried to anticipate something, admitting that he hopes that the relationship between Eugene and Stephanie will lead to "something extra".

"I don't think he thought about her appearance" he told about his character. "They similar interests, and I think he is connecting with her on a level he had never achieved with Rosita. We both like nerdy things, and it's fantastic, she likes her strange references, and she probably has strange references too. "

Between Rosita and Eugene, continued the actor, the relationship is now excellent, but "when we met them for the first time together it was more contradictory, built on the lie. (…) Instead, what he is building with Stephanie is being born on more solid foundations. "

In season 11 of The Walking Dead Eugene's character will continue his evolution. "I'm not saying he will definitely have an affair with Stephanie" McDermitt concludes, "but I hope it can be something more. (…) A healthy relationship is something he has never had, and I'd like to see him move in that direction. I hope you have the opportunity. "

In the season finale of The Walking Dead 10we will also see a very different Maggie return.