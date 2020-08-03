The Walking Dead, what will Ezekiel's fate be? Khary Payton reveals it to us

Share it:

Walking Dead star Khary Payton has revealed that despite the sad diagnosis, King Ezekiel is trying to do his best for a better world despite the unfortunate fate that hangs over him.

In the season 10 finale, "A Certain Doom", Ezekiel and the allies Eugene (Josh McDermitt) and Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura) use the bicycles provided by Princess (Paola Lázaro) to continue their journey to Charleston, West Virginia, where a meeting with the survivors of the Commonwealth.

"There are definitely aspects of his life that he wants to leave behind. He has failed relationships, he has memories of loved ones who come and go, he has built a community and since everything has been reversed"Payton explained during Virtual panel of The Comic-Con Walking Dead. "I think he's looking for a new beginning even if the end hangs over him".

Has continued: "In a world where no one seems to have a lot of time, it feels like it has even less because it has to do with this cancer and there is no cure here."

However, this disease does not break him down: "I think adversity is what gives him hope. Nothing has stopped him yet. I think you can be knocked down by an avalanche of things that come to you and you can drop them on yourself, or you can use them to create a new beginning. You can start using all that shit to get up and get higher. "

Cancer could be the thing that kills Ezekiel, Payton admits, or it could be what makes it live: "I see Ezekiel observing everything that has happened in his life, and all this loss, and all those times he should have died, and then he hasn't done it. I think everything that advances, every obstacle in his path, may give him new hope into the unknown by making him stronger and stronger".

The six extra episodes announced for The Walking Dead 10 will certainly have a lot to say, fundamental will be the meeting between the members of the Commonwealth that will mark the beginning of a new era-