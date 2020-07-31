The Walking Dead, what if the Governor returns? "There is still something to say"

Share it:

After playing one of the series' most beloved villains, the Governor, David Morrissey has abandoned The Walking Dead, who also stopped watching. In a recent interview with Digital Spy, however, the actor confessed that he would like to return to play his character in the future.

Despite the Governor's death, in fact, second David Morrissey there would still be some way to explore some background of his character. "Obviously, The Walking Dead comes from a series of graphic novels by Robert Kirkman" he said. "Within it there are three, The Rise of the Governor, The Road to Woodbury and The Fall of the Governor, which are brilliant stories. If I came back, I'd like to tell those stories in a filmic way. "

The actor then continued, recalling his experience in The Walking Dead: "One of the best things was when I came back in season 4: I had four episodes, all about me. It was just my story. And I loved it. I think there is still something to tell. There are stories to tell in those graphic novel which I think can be really fascinating. "

David Morrissey's latest work is a television adaptation of The Singapore Grip, novel by JG Farrell winner of the Booker Prize. For other insights on The Walking Deadinstead, we refer to the advances of Norman Reedus on the end of season 10.