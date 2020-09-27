The Walking Dead, the story of the series will continue through the spin-off on Daryl and Carol

In the past few weeks, AMC has surprisingly revealed that The Walking Dead will end with the eleventh season, officially announcing a spin-off that will star Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Carol (Melissa McBride), and now Scott Gimple has revealed some details. onevolution of the main story.

“There are ways that the story, of course, will continue to move forward. But it will continue with Daryl and Carol.” explained the CCO of the franchise during a recent interview with Insider. “Sara a different show with a different tone, but the story of that portion of The Walking Dead will somehow continue through them. “

Gimple did not want to add further details on the plot of the spin-off, probably also not to spoil the highly anticipated conclusion of the main series, but only added: “Angela and I have been working on a story for a while now, and it’s going to be really super interesting.”

Meanwhile, the network has also confirmed the arrival of an anthology series titled Tales of The Walking Dead which will prequel the main show, and which will also explore existing characters and their backstories.

We remind you that “A Certain Doom”, the final episode of season 11 of The Walking Dead postponed due to the pandemic, will finally air on AMC on next 4th October.