The Walking Dead: the series will be republished in color

During the Skybound Xpo, a color re-release of Robert Kirkman's award-winning work was announced, The Walking Dead. Dave McCaig will take care of the coloring, while the Calibor artists of David Finch, Tony Moore, Julian Totino Tedesco and Arthur Adams will take care of the new variant covers.

Each of them will commemorate the main introductions of the characters and the most memorable twists of the series, through a renewed graphic style. The first issue of the Deluxe edition will hit the market on October 7th; from November onwards, the rate of publication will see a surge, with the release of two books every month.

Kirkman also confirmed that each release will include an unpublished episode of "The Cutting Room Floor", allowing readers to know the background behind the making of the series. The synopsis of the first issue of the Deluxe edition of The Walking Dead is as follows:

"Rick Grimes, a small town sheriff from Kentucky wakes up in a hospital. In a comatose state after being hit while on duty, Rick finds the world abandoned by all living things and is faced with walking undead, who attack him on sight. He returns home and finds that his family, son Carl and wife Lori, have left. He meets his new neighbor, who directs him to the city of Atlanta. After having recovered the supplies from the station An abandoned police officer, Rick leaves for Atlanta in search of his family. "

Robert Kirkman talks about the future of The Walking Dead: will there be a sequel? The author also previewed The Walking Dead's next spin-off, Negan Lives.