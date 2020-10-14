The Walking Dead, the bonus episodes will give us more info on the return of Maggie

The last episode of The Walking Dead allowed us to meet again some characters whose traces had been lost. We found out that Connie is alive, and we finally got to see Maggie again.

Lauren Cohan’s character was absent from the fifth episode of the ninth season but, find considerable space over the course of the 6 extra episodes that are ply announced for The Walking Dead. The showrunner Angela Kang, who spoke at the virtual panel of The Walking Dead at New York Comic Con, revealed that there will be an episode totally dedicated to Maggie who will tell what happened to her in the period away from Hilltop.

“We will see an episode totally dedicated to Maggie since so far we have only been able to see her briefly in the episode that just aired.

The intervention of Lauren Cohan has done nothing but increase the hype of the fans of the series revealing that it is the most emotional episode I have ever taken part in. Meanwhile, it remains to be seen how Maggie’s character will relate to Negan who, in the course of his absence, is greatly changed but, she is always the killer of her husband.

The final episode of The Walking Dead 10 seems not to have particularly convinced viewers and many think that due to the recent seasons rather flat, even the series finale is now irremediably compromised. We’ll see.