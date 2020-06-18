The Walking Dead: the author will participate in the first online edition of the San Diego Comic-Con

Share it:

The health emergency would seem to be less worrying than in past months, and in Europe as in Asia several countries are finally starting to return to normal. In America, however, the situation remains complex and precisely for this reason, it has been confirmed an important variation also with regards to San Diego Comic-Con 2020.

For the first time since 1970 in fact, the convention will be held exclusively online in order to avoid gatherings and exclude the possibility of spreading the virus. The new fair, scheduled for the period between 22 and 26 July 2020, will be called Comic-Con @ Home and will represent the first virtual (and free) edition of the event.

Among the guests was also confirmed Robert Kirkman, author of The Walking Dead, who apparently will be the protagonist of a panel dedicated to him. The writer will answer questions from journalists and fans, also talking about the ending of his work and his next works. At the bottom you can take a look at the post published on the Facebook page.

And what do you think of it? Will you follow this virtual edition of the San Diego Comic-Con? Let us know with a comment! Meanwhile, we take this opportunity to advise you to take a look at our latest in-depth analysis on The Walking Dead, the best-selling cartoon made in the USA of the decade.