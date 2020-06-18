Entertainment

The Walking Dead: the author will participate in the first online edition of the San Diego Comic-Con

June 18, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

The health emergency would seem to be less worrying than in past months, and in Europe as in Asia several countries are finally starting to return to normal. In America, however, the situation remains complex and precisely for this reason, it has been confirmed an important variation also with regards to San Diego Comic-Con 2020.

For the first time since 1970 in fact, the convention will be held exclusively online in order to avoid gatherings and exclude the possibility of spreading the virus. The new fair, scheduled for the period between 22 and 26 July 2020, will be called Comic-Con @ Home and will represent the first virtual (and free) edition of the event.

Among the guests was also confirmed Robert Kirkman, author of The Walking Dead, who apparently will be the protagonist of a panel dedicated to him. The writer will answer questions from journalists and fans, also talking about the ending of his work and his next works. At the bottom you can take a look at the post published on the Facebook page.

READ:  Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 released in June of 2020

And what do you think of it? Will you follow this virtual edition of the San Diego Comic-Con? Let us know with a comment! Meanwhile, we take this opportunity to advise you to take a look at our latest in-depth analysis on The Walking Dead, the best-selling cartoon made in the USA of the decade.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.