 The Walking Dead stayed weeks away from finishing the season finale

A few weeks ago, it was confirmed that the series "The Walking Dead" It had been affected by the pandemic, so they couldn't finish filming the season finale in time, and the broadcast of that episode would be delayed as such for later. The AMC network thus chose to give a hasty end to the series with its chapter of last April 5, the fifteenth.

Actually the season should have ended on April 12, but as we say, but there was no time to finish the episode. The executive producer of the series, and also director of that final episode, Greg Nicoreto, explains that he caught them a few weeks after finishing the episode, and with the impossibility of being able to advance any work remotely.

We were about to end the episode when everyone had to stop working. And it's not like you can do a lot of those things from a distance. I looked at all the visual effects material that was to come when we were shooting because there was so much VFX to go, and it all looked great. It is just a matter of waiting until we can mix all the ingredients. I don't know when that is going to be. But I think that once people have a chance to get back to work, it will probably be a week and a half or two weeks of adjustment.

Nicotero went on to talk about how proud he is of the episode and can't wait for people to see the final product, but at the moment it is unclear when it will air. AMC previously announced that the episode would premiere as a "special" between seasons 10 and 11 of the series, but no further details have been announced since then.

Via information | Den of Geek