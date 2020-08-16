The Walking Dead star reveals a hilarious anecdote about Andrew Lincoln

Share it:

Guest at the Scares That Care virtual convention, Law Temple, star of Axel in the third season of The Walking Dead, spoke of the jokes that he and the "gang leader" Norman Reedus organized towards Andrew Lincoln during filming.

"When I was on the show, all roads led to the sheriff. There were no other storylines, and it was the season that Andy was playing his King Lear." Temple explained. "He was very busy, so we joked with him a little."

"We had fun doing some stunts. Sometimes Andy laughed, but many others didn't. We liked him though, it was a lot of fun. Obviously none of us stayed on the show – he added laughing – except the head of the gang, Norman Reedus."

The actor then spoke of the leadership of Lincoln even off the set: "I think the series was successful because that was everyone's goal. We worked hard. We always thought about improving ourselves. That's the way to approach a project, and Andrew Lincoln was a leader in that sense. . He was the head cheerleader. "

Absent from the main series since 2018, Lincoln will reprise the role of Rick Grimes in the first The Walking Dead movie coming to theaters. In the meantime, we refer you to the photos of The Walking Dead 10 finale dedicated to Daryl and Beta.