The Walking Dead, Sonequa Martin-Green would gladly return in a spin-off

Recently appeared in the video announcement of the fourth season of Star Trek: Discovery, Sonequa Martin-Green has opened up for her possible return as Sasha, the character he played for four years in The Walking Dead.

When Entertainment Weekly pointed out to her that AMC is working on a spin-off titled Tales of the Walking Dead which will explore among other thingsorigin of some characters who left the main series, the actress replied with great enthusiasm: “I would love it very much. I love Sash and I love The Walking Dead. It was my family before this one. I was lucky enough to find myself twice in a row in a really family environment and with a great range. I would love to, we would have fun a lot”.

“It would be interesting,” she added, “I’ve always been interested in her origin story. Obviously, as an actress I have been for every character I’ve played. But playing Sasha for all those years, exploring her past has given me more joy than it has. You can imagine. This is one of the great positives of being a TV actress, which is being able to build your character through so many years and seasons.

What do you think about it? Would you like to see an episode of Tales of the Walking Dead dedicated to Sasha? Let us know in the comments.