'The Walking Dead' shows Maggie's return in 10×16 promo

Sooner or later it had to come. The showrunner from 'The Walking Dead' Angela Kang had promised that Maggie I would go back sometime in season ten. And although his presence has been expected, the promo of what will be the final chapter – the real one – has advanced its return.

Given the current situation, AMC announced that since they had not been able to finish the production of the sixteenth episode they were moving their arrival to the small screen at the end of the year, leaving the episode 'The Tower ', 10×15, as the (temporary) closure of this series of episodes, which will be broadcast in Spanish tonight on FOX. However, although it may take a few months until the arrival of the new chapter, the video advancing what it holds has already come to light. It confirms that the final battle against the Whisperers is taking place, with hundreds of specimens entering the survivors' fortress, who will have to face it as best they can. Some image that another lets us see that Eugene, Yumiko, Ezekiel – along with their new partner, Princess – continue their mission to meet Stephanie, although the video does not confirm the meeting. And it is in the final seconds where someone reads a letter. When the card goes up it is discovered that it is the same Maggie, which is being updated in this way.

With this call for help in the form of a letter, the character's return to the herd is preceded, but will he do it before or after the apocalypse led by Beta? At the end of the year we will know …

Maggie announced that she was leaving the series shortly after the departure of Andrew Lincoln. The reason was that Lauren Cohan, the actress who has played Maggie Since the beginning of post-apocalyptic fiction, he announced that he was leaving his role to star in "Whiskey Cavalier," an ABC adventure series. However, the project was not particularly successful. After the broadcast of a first season, the series was canceled, leaving the way open for Cohan to return in the tenth season, something that she herself confirmed, noting that her character "is not finished". And so it will be. In addition, the fact that we see her arrive at the end of the tenth season opens the door for her character to also be in the next installment.