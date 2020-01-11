The Walking Dead Season 10 New Titles Episodes

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Less and less is left for the mid-season break of 'The Walking Dead' to end. We are all eager to know how this tenth installment ends, which is resulting from the best created in the franchise so far. It will be on February 23 when AMC issues the ninth episode (Spain will arrive a day later from the hand of FOX) but to whet your appetite we already have here the titles of many of the episodes that are yet to come.

The break will come to an end with an episode entitled 'Squeeze' ('Squeeze') and according to the website of Writers Guild of America West (WGAW) after some chapters will arrive 'Morning Star', 'Stalker' and 'Walk with Us' (What would be something like: 'Morning Star', 'Stalker' and 'Walk with us').

What to deduce from this? From the ninth episode we already know the official synopsis, which says that "communities reluctantly respect the new imposed borders" anticipating that Alpha has gotten his way and has managed to gain ground. With 'Morning Star' little can we venture, but the fact that there is an episode called 'Stalker' ventures us that the survivors will live a new batch of pressures by the Whispers, and with 'Walk with us' they may be warning us of the moment when Gamma It definitely changes sides, since the Whisperer had already been seeing her begin to doubt her membership in the group. Or maybe he is referring to the missing Negan Which finally stands as the new high position of these humans who live among zombies?

The writers of the new episodes

The moment of speculation has arrived. However, what is certain science is the name of the writers of these episodes. According to ComicBook.com, 'Morning Star' is written by co-executive producer Julia Ruchman with Vivian Tse. She already took care of the previous chapter that started the break this season, 'The World Before'.

'Stalker' is signed by Jim Barnes, who has also been in charge of this season's third episode, 'Ghosts', while 'Walk with Us' is the work of Eli Jorne and Nicole Mirante-Matthews.