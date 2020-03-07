Entertainment

The Walking Dead: SaldaPress reports a big announcement coming soon

March 7, 2020
Maria Rivera
The Walking Dead is finally back with the second part of the tenth season, after teasing fans with exciting trailers for several months. After a return that did not make particularly sparks, the tenth episode brought the work back on the right path, thanks to a series of interesting twists.

In the meantime, however, the serialization of the homonymous comic strip of The Walking Dead has ended for several months also in Italy with the latest volume released on December 5 under the publisher saldapress. the same publishing house, in the past few hours, has taken advantage of this to communicate through its official profiles the imminent arrival of a big announcement for the Italian edition of Robert Kirkman.

In the release in question, attached at the bottom of the news, saldaPress invites readers and fans of the comic strip to connect on the Twitch channel of the publishing house to learn about the mysterious announcement. But speaking of The Walking Dead, did you know that the author recently revealed the origin of the zombie virus that decimated the population in the work's imagination?

And what do you expect from this announcement by the publisher saldaPress? A pinned or some new edition? Please let us know, as usual, with a comment in the appropriate reserved box below, but not before having a look at Fire Power, the new Kirkman comics.

