The Walking Dead: Robert Kirkman talks about the future of the series, will there be a sequel?

The zombie epic of The Walking Dead has already reached an expected final, although the conclusion came so suddenly as to trigger the reactions of retailers who had already pre-ordered any numbers after 193. However, it is not excluded that Kirkman may retrace his steps and resume hand to speech bubble.

As if to apologize to the dealers and give them a hand following the New Coronavirus, the same author has decided to revive the iconic Negan in the self-contained spin-off of the same name entitled "Negan Lives ". Furthermore, recently Kirkman he allowed himself to an interview for Hey Fandom! where he talked about the future of the franchise:

"I love being able to have that option. If only I wanted I could take up the Walking Dead again tomorrow. I am happy to have the freedom to do so. Having said that, (The Walking Dead) took a piece like 16 years of my life and Charlie Adlard, that's why we are enjoying the moment. But above all, I am excited to be able to participate in other projects such as Fire Punch. "

After that Kirkman also added:

"I can't tell you for sure that there won't be anything else about Negan or something always inherent in the universe of The Walking Dead, however there are currently no plans about it."

And you, instead, what do you think of these statements by the author also in view of his previous statement, dating back to Comic-Con 2019, in which he had excluded the possibility of possible spin-offs? Tell us yours with a comment below.