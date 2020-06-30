Entertainment

The Walking Dead: Robert Kirkman shows the comic Negan Lives for the first time

June 30, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

Negan Lives' new debut is less than 24 hours away Robert Kirkman dedicated to the former antagonist of The Walking Dead. In view of the release of his new project, the author has published an interesting video on Twitter showing in detail the comics and many other novelties coming to the comic store.

At the bottom you can take a look at the clip, in which Kirkman first shows the Cover and some pages of the highly anticipated comic. Immediately afterwards, the author presents the new Volume of Fire Power, his original comic that can be purchased for € 9.99 and containing the first 8 chapters of the story. Finally, some laminated covers available from retailers are shown. Negan Lives will cost € 4.99 and will consist of 36 pages.

For those unfamiliar with the work, remember that the synopsis reads as follows: "Rejected by a slowly rebuilding society, Negan lives a life of desperate isolation … or not? In the tradition of Here's Negan, this brand new story in Negan Lives # 1 offers readers a glimpse of what happened, from his last appearance in issue 174, to one of the most famous characters from The Walking Dead".

READ:  Everything you know about Bojack Horseman season 6

And what do you say? Do you like the aesthetics of comics? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! In case you need to refresh your memory then, we advise you to take a look at all the comics of The Walking Dead to be reread to prepare for the return of Negan.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.