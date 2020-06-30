The Walking Dead: Robert Kirkman shows the comic Negan Lives for the first time

Share it:

Negan Lives' new debut is less than 24 hours away Robert Kirkman dedicated to the former antagonist of The Walking Dead. In view of the release of his new project, the author has published an interesting video on Twitter showing in detail the comics and many other novelties coming to the comic store.

At the bottom you can take a look at the clip, in which Kirkman first shows the Cover and some pages of the highly anticipated comic. Immediately afterwards, the author presents the new Volume of Fire Power, his original comic that can be purchased for € 9.99 and containing the first 8 chapters of the story. Finally, some laminated covers available from retailers are shown. Negan Lives will cost € 4.99 and will consist of 36 pages.

For those unfamiliar with the work, remember that the synopsis reads as follows: "Rejected by a slowly rebuilding society, Negan lives a life of desperate isolation … or not? In the tradition of Here's Negan, this brand new story in Negan Lives # 1 offers readers a glimpse of what happened, from his last appearance in issue 174, to one of the most famous characters from The Walking Dead".

And what do you say? Do you like the aesthetics of comics? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! In case you need to refresh your memory then, we advise you to take a look at all the comics of The Walking Dead to be reread to prepare for the return of Negan.