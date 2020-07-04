The Walking Dead, Robert Kirkman on the ending "I like the surprise effect in the stories"

Share it:

Following the announcement of Negan Lives, the new comic from the author of The Walking Dead, Robert Kirkman he decided to discuss the ending of his most famous work, in particular by revealing the reason for his choice.

The American author answered questions from journalists from The Hollywood Reporter, thus commenting on the conclusion of the comic focused on life of Rick Grimes and other survivors of the zombie apocalypse: "I am a big fan of Game of Thrones, I really like it, if I had watched the last season without knowing that it was the last I would have been surprised, I would have said what? But it is not possible. The thing I like most about my works is the element of surprise. The events of the final episodes of Breaking Bad or The Sopranos, I think they would have had a different impact if I hadn't known that it was the final season. But to see Rick Grimes die like this in the comic? For two or three months everyone was asking me, how will the comic continue? Oh God, what will happen now?".

Robert Kirkman however wanted to clarify that he doesn't never made rash decisions, also regarding the death of the characters, revealing that it was a very exciting moment for him. If you are interested in the universe of horror series, we point out everything to read before a new comic set in the world of The Walking Dead.