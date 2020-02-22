Entertainment

The Walking Dead returns with Carol and Alpha in their first scene

February 21, 2020
Lisa Durant
This will be the first time we are looking forward to the arrival of a Sunday night and not Saturday. But we have a good reason: finally, after months of waiting, 'The Walking Dead' is ready to return with the second batch of episodes of the tenth season. It will be on the night of 23 of February when it will be broadcast on AMC 'Squeeze', the ninth chapter of the season, and first of this second half, which will arrive in Spain simultaneously via FOX (that is, at dawn).

As an incentive AMC has launched how will this round. As you can see in the video hung over these lines (via We Got This Covered), the first scene we will see will transport us directly to the cave interior in which our survivors fell at the end of the previous episode. There are Carol (Melissa McBride), Daryl (Norman Reedus), Jerry (Cooper Andrews), Aaron (Ross Marquand) and company, who helpless, see how they have fallen into the trap of Alpha (Samantha Morton), who appears with a torch. Realizing the complicated situation they are in and seeing the face of their maximum enemy, Carol gives a terrifying scream full of rage. Then, and abroad, the leader of the Whispers orders her acolytes to ensure that no one gets out of there alive. And there we can read ..,

What will happen next? We know they will get get out of the cave – although perhaps not all such as the first teaser He has let us glimpse – and reunite with his people to begin preparing the inevitable final battle against the enemy. A lot of action awaits us, that's for sure, and also terror. Ready?

