The Walking Dead Onslaught: the new video fixes the release on PC and PS4 with PS VR

After the previews of the actor Norman Reedus from the Upload VR Showcase, the authors of the Survios team pack a video of The Walking Dead Onslaught to announce the release date on PS and PS4 of their ambitious virtual reality action to be enjoyed on consoles. the PS VR headset.

The Onslaught project draws heavily on the license of the now iconic ABC TV series to catapult fans into an action adventure dimension characterized by a visceral combat system.

In fact, the user will have the task of killing as many undead as possible with the aid of an arsenal that will include melee and firearms, all immersed in a playful context that will make interaction with the environment its point. of strength.

Thanks also to the adoption of a proprietary engine for the management of damage inflicted on enemies, each successful attack will produce gore effects on the body of the zombies and, therefore, on the range of animations and movements that they will be able to perform based on the context and the severity of the injuries. Players will also be able to grab enemies and parry their attacks to make their virtual reality experience even more immersive.

Without further ado, we inform you that The Walking Dead Onslaught will be available from September 29 on PS4 (exclusively for PS VR owners) and on PC for Steam users with Oculus or SteamVR (Index and Vive) headsets.