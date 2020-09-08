The Walking Dead Onslaught on PC and PS VR: Alexandria’s safe zone in images and videos

Share it:

From the columns of the PS Blog, Andre Abedian of the Survios team describes the post-apocalyptic experience of The Walking Dead Onslaught to be lived in Virtual Reality on PS4 with PlayStation VR.

The second special of the week dedicated to PS VR, after the announcement of support for Minecraft for PlayStation VR, therefore focuses on the activities to be carried out by exploring the safe area of ​​Alexandria in the new Virtual Reality shooter that will be placed chronologically between Season 8 and 9 in the series of The Walking Dead.

Thanks to the collaboration with the producers of the AMC series, the videogame reinterpretation of the horror epic experienced by Rick Grimes e Daryl Dixon will provide fans with hours of fun in a dynamic dimension with many missions and challenges to tackle.

The dualism between Daryl and Rick will thus produce a particularly wide range of activities, with decisions and actions that will affect the fate of Alexandria and its community. From an exquisitely playful point of view, users will have to venture out of the safe area to collect resources such as fuel and food, and then extend their perimeter of action with excursions to dangerous areas to track down survivors and specific objects. The progression of the adventure will go through a system of management and upgrading of equipment, with a’Armeria which will give access to improvements to make the weapons and objects at your disposal even more effective between performance modifications and grafts such as holographic sights, vertical grips and various accessories.

The Walking Dead Onslaught is scheduled to launch on September 29 in digital edition and in October for the one on disk. The game can be enjoyed only in Virtual Reality, with the help of PlayStation VR on PS4 or an Oculus, Index or Vive viewer on PC.