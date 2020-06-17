The Walking Dead Onslaught: Norman Reedus anticipates the arrival of the new gameplay video

Share it:

This eventful summer continues to hold surprises for us. During the'Upload VR Showcase – Summer Edition the actor Norman Reedus, who became famous among gamers thanks to the participation of Death Stranding, intervened to provide us with an update on the state of development of The Walking Dead Onslaught.

Announced over a year ago, The Walking Dead Onslaught is a virtual reality game for Steam VR, PlayStation VR and Oculus based on the famous AMC TV series, and not on comics such as The Walking Dead Saints & Sinners, a game already available on the market and also dedicated to Virtual Reality.

With the short video shared during the showcase, Norman Reedus – who plays Daryl Dixon on the show – announced that he has completed the recording of his character's dialogue lines, while showing us the room he has set up in the basement of his house specifically for dubbing sessions. His speech ends with the promise that the first gameplay video of The Walking Dead Onslaught will be published later this summer.