The Walking Dead, Norman Reedus tells the incredible jokes made to Andrew Lincoln

Norman Reedus and Andrew Lincoln have a relationship that goes far beyond The Walking Dead. The two are in fact particularly friends and, very often they challenge each other with playful jokes sometimes involving other cast members too

Daryl Dixon's interpreter told in a recent interview that with the pandemic it was certainly not easy to make jokes in Lincoln but who still managed to somehow engineer:

"I found a couple of photos that are super humiliating for him and that I sent him recently. Among other things, there was a story of a boy in England who ate a pigeon in the middle of a park, I gave it to him turned around saying 'oh shit, they caught you.' During the pandemic, the war of jokes was difficult to continue but we still tried. "

Then he talked about what in his opinion is the biggest joke ever made to which he even gave a title, that is The Japanese toilet story which also took place on live television: "We fly to Tokyo for an event and as he speaks a little Japanese he asks me how to thank the audience. Instead I told him the way he asks himself where the bathroom is. I was dying with laughter, he went on live TV and he said it was the best ".

He then said he even got involved Khary Payton early in his past on The Walking Dead to block Andrew Lincoln in an attempt to put goats in his dressing room.

We know recently that Lincoln wanted to leave The Walking Dead already in season 4 but instead his stay in the series has been prolonged. Now he will be busy for a while with the films about Rick Grimes before finally saying goodbye to the character who more than anything else made him famous.