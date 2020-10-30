The Walking Dead, Norman Reedus talks about the idea of ​​leaving the scene for Daryl and Carol

According to what Norman Reedus recently reported, the original plans of The Walking Dead they predicted the departure of his Daryl and Carol (Melissa McBride). The idea was to get them out of the scene together, and then have them come back from time to time.

Second Norman Reedus, the idea came from talking to showrunner Angela Kang during the production of the ninth season finale of The Walking Dead, with the episode The Storm, which takes place a few months after the killing of Carol’s son Henry by Alpha (Samantha Morton).

“Angela and I started talking about it during the episode with the snow directed by Greg Nicotero“ the actor told EW Live. “I was proposing these ideas, because I thought: after eight years, where does the show seem to be going? I got an idea, I threw it there, we talked about it for a long time. “

Those of Norman Reedus e Melissa McBride would be the next excellent departures in The Walking Dead, after those of Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) in season 9 and Michonne (Danai Gurira) in 10, and Angela Kang and Scott Gimple seemed to approve of the idea. Something, however, has changed, and the two will be in the cast of the series until the end, and then debut in a spin-off.

“I did not know the mother series would be over“ Reedus continued. “The thing was, we had to disappear, then come back, then disappear again. And to be honest I thought that would not be never happened“ he added, referring to the end of The Walking Dead. “I’m afraid of leaving the parent series: it’s scary new territory.”