The Walking Dead Norman Reedus Character Back

If something has taught us 'The Walking Dead' during its nine and a half seasons – the tenth still has its second part pending to broadcast – it is that we cannot get too fond of its characters. Against all odds we have been saying goodbye to practically all those who introduced us to the beginning of the series. What's more, from the first season they just continue Carol and Daryl alive and well.

And of course, taking so many years in the same post-apocalyptic universe it is normal for nostalgia to appear and think of those who left. The actor who gives life to Daryl, Norman Reedus, has revealed what character he would like to see back to the AMC series. He also has a clear choice.

If you have to choose a name, as this video shows on Reddit, your favorite to return to TWD is none other than Glenn (Steven Yeun), the second victim of a Negan bloodthirsty that left us stone as soon as season seven started.

And Rick, Reedus? The former leader has been Daryl's most intimate companion of adventures; however, as Reedus he has admitted, he prefers Glenn over Rick (Andrew Lincoln) because the latter "He speaks too much"It is true. It is also not a comment that is heard for the first time. Some viewers also complained about Grimes' verbiage while he was still on the show. Also, that Rick we will have with three films for him alone.

Do you feel like TWD? There is a month and a half left to return to battle, guys. Calm. Remember the 23 of February the first episode will be broadcast after the midseason break.